Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik beams with joy as she cradles her baby bump while enjoying swinging; Watch

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik is currently in the most delightful phase of her life as she is preparing to embrace motherhood for the very first time. Speculations about Rubina's pregnancy have been circulating for several months, with internet users closely examining photos and videos in search of signs of her baby bump. However, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla consistently denied these rumors, keeping the public guessing. Finally, on September 16, they officially confirmed their pregnancy on their social media platforms. Fans can now look forward to the actress openly sharing beautiful pictures and videos as she enjoys this special phase of her life.

Rubina Dilaik's new video:

Just a few minutes ago, mommy-to-be Rubina Dilaik dropped a beautiful video on her social media handle and treated her fans with another glimpse of her baby bump. In this new video, the Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress is seen wearing a pristine white ethnic suit and has paired it with a mint blue printed dupatta. To complete her look, she chose elegant silver jhumkas and slipped into comfortable mojidis. Seated on a garden swing, the actress beams with joy as she sways gently. She added a pink heart emoticon in the caption section of this video and added posing music as the audio for this clip.

Watch Rubina Dilaik's new video here-

On September 16, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced on social media that they would soon embrace parenthood for the first time. The actress uploaded a series of photos where she is seen posing with her hubby on a cruise. Along with the post, she penned a beautiful caption saying, "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do. AS A FAMILY. welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!" For those who haven't had the chance to see the post yet, take a look below:

The Bigg Boss 14 fame couple is currently in the United States enjoying a vacation and are living with their relatives. She jetted off a few weeks back and updated her fans about her whereabouts. From exploring the streets to visiting the beaches, Rubina has been dropping pictures, videos and vlogs giving fans a glimpse of her vacation.

