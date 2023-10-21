Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik celebrates Navratri in full spirit, dazzles in a white sharara set- see here

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most phenomenal actresses on TV. She has been entertaining the audiences for a long time. The diva has weaved magic on screen with her shows like Choti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. At present, Rubina is enjoying her maternity phase. She is soon going to welcome her first child with actor-husband Abhinav Shukla. As the festive season is round the corner, the mummy-to-be shared a gorgeous picture of herself on her social media handle.

Rubina Dilaik drops a photo from Navratri celebrations

Like many other celebs, Rubina Dilaik is also in a festive mood. She took to her official Instagram account to share a seriesof portraits featuring her in traditional wear. In the images clicked in the balcony, the actress who is all set to embrace motherhood is dazzling in a white-hued floral embroidered sharara set. She completed her look with a red bindi, minimal makeup and tresses left open. Alongside the pictures, Rubina penned, “Navraatri 🙏🏼 Ya Devi Sarva bhuteshu Shaktiroopen Sansthita | Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah || 🙏🏼.”

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram post

Rubina Dilaik has been grabbing eyeballs for her sartorial choices during the maternity phase. She has rocked bodycon dresses, maxi dresses, jumpsuits, suits, etc. till now.

Netizens react to Rubina Dilaik’s stunning pictures

As soon as Rubina shared her beautiful frames on social media, internet users started flooding the comments section with their love-filled messages. A user wrote, “Devi maa blessed uh and ur little prince or princess❤️.” Another stated, “Blooming beautiful mama to be😍.” A third one suggested, “Nazar vala sign lgaliya kro mem nazar nhi lgegi baby bump ko 🧿🧿🧿.”

About Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik shot to fame with her first show itself. She debuted in acting with the role of Radhika Shastri in Choti Bahu. Following this, she starred in hit shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina participated in Bigg Boss 14. She played the game well and emerged as the winner of the Salman Khan -hosted show. Apart from Bigg Boss, Rubina Dilaik has also taken part in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

