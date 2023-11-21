Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik continues her hobby of dancing even while pregnant; Watch her groove

Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik is currently in the best phase of her life as she will soon welcome her first child. Ever since Rubina and Abhinav Shukla announced the news of their pregnancy, the couple has been receiving love from their fans.

Throughout her pregnancy, Rubina Dilaik has regularly updated fans on her experiences and activities. She shared another glimpse into this journey today, posting a video showing followers what she is up to in this phase as she prepares for motherhood.

Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik continues dancing:

Along with eating healthy and doing workouts, Rubina is also taking care of her hobby and has continued her dancing sessions. Just a few minutes ago, Rubina Dilaik shared a new video on her Instagram handle. In this clip, the actress is seen grooving along with her choreographer and has recorded glimpses of different days. Sharing this clip, the actress captioned, "My Love for #dance will never take a backseat……"

Watch Rubina Dilaik's new video here-

Recently, the parents-to-be Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla took the internet by storm as they shared mesmerizing pictures from their maternity photoshoot with their fans on social media. From extravagant costumes and ornaments to amazing concepts, their photoshoot was nothing less than regal.

For those who don't know, it has been two months since TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced the good news to their fans. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot on June 21, 2018, and on September 16, 2023, the beloved couple announced their pregnancy news to their fans on social media.

Rubina Dilaik and actor Abhinav Shukla have an endearing love story that continues to grow since tying the knot on June 21, 2018. The happily married couple sets aspirational relationship standards, with their bond only strengthening through supporting one another's careers and now starting a family together.

Over the years, Rubina Dilaik has worked in several shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more. Currently, Rubina is on maternity break. On Television, she was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 and was one of the finalists.

