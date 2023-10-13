Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik flaunts baby bump in recent babymoon pic from LA

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will soon be parents. The celebrity couple are currently busy preparing to step into parenthood. They recently went to the United States for a babymoon, their last trip as a couple before their little bundle of joy comes into the world. Rubina and Abhinav are treating their fans with pictures and videos from the trip. In one of their recent post, the actress shared how much she loves traveling as she dropped photos with her hubby by her side.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s recent pictures on social media

Today, Rubina Dilaik uploaded a post where she is seen posing with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Her blue denim and fitted tank top displayed her full-grown baby bump. As the actress posed, she placed one hand over her bump in an affectionate touch. Wearing shades, and carrying a Yves Saint Laurent bag in style, the mom-to-be looked radiant and happy. Dad-to-be Abhinav Shukla kept it cool and casual in a white tee shirt and blue denims with shades and a cap. The two surely looked very stylish.

Check out Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s look here

The Choti Bahu actress uploaded the photo with the caption, “Travelling is like food to my soul … and the idea of warm food being served at a height of 33000 ft (n above ) fills my Soul (idea borrowed from someone) …” In the second picture, she shared a snap that shows her resting her feet on her luggage. Her Crocs are decorated with cute stickers and it also shows 26 on one pair and R 8 on another. While R stands for Rubina, 26 is her birth date, and 8 is her birth month. The third picture shows a picture from inside the flight that shows her plate and the show she is watching on screen.

About Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's babymoon

Rubina Dilaik dropped several photos from her babymoon on social media in the past few days. Her maternity style caught everyone's attention. From rocking bodycon dresses and flowy maxi dresses to casual trousers and jumpsuits, she aced maternity fashion with style and grace. The couple were in Los Angeles for almost a month and it is from there that they shared the news of pregnancy.

