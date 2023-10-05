Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik flaunts various stylish and comfy maternity looks; ask fans 'Which is your favourite?'

Maternity fashion is undoubtedly one of the growing trends that have been accepted with open arms all over the world! From stylish body-hugging mini dresses to ethnic outfits, maternity fashion offers comfort to changing bodies, making sure pregnant women look and feel great. Currently, Rubina Dilaik is the new mom-to-be of the showbiz industry and the diva has been leaving stones unturned to impress the fashion police with her maternity looks. Rubina has been making audiences fall in love with her every day as she shares new pictures in gorgeous outfits.

Rubina Dilaik's maternity looks:

Today again, the diva dropped a few snaps on her Instagram handle and impressed her fans with her stylish maternity outfits. She shared a series of several photos and in the first picture, we see the diva decked up in a green-lined pattern ethnic suit and donned oxidized jewelry. In the second photo, we see Rubina's baby bump as she is dressed in an orange off-shoulder bodycon dress. In the third snap, the Bigg Boss 14 winner is seen sporting a beautiful blue comfy dress and crocs as she poses for the snap. In the fourth snap, the actress is seen decked up in a plunging neckline gown. Sharing these snaps, Rubina asked her fans to pick their favorite outfits. She captioned, "Mamacado brunch #vibes ….Which is your favorite?

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's PICS:

For those who don't know, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were tight-lipped about their pregnancy until September 16, 2023, when they finally announced this news to the world on social media. To keep their beautiful phase private, the couple spent most of the time in Los Angeles to celebrate their babymoon. After spending some quality time there for a few weeks, they returned last week for Ganesh Chaturthi. From meeting friends to relishing favorite food items to satisfy her cravings, the diva has been living every day to the fullest before she enters the motherhood phase.

Speaking about Rubina's upcoming project, the actress is all set to mark her debut in the Punjabi film industry. On Television, she was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 and was one of the finalists.

