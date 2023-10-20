Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik gets sweet note from Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co-star Vivian Dsena and his wife

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to embrace parenthood soon with her husband Abhinav Shukla. From dishing out maternity fashion looks to sharing her experiences with fans on social media, Rubina has kept her fans in the loop regarding this beautiful phase of her life. Recently, her transgender friends also visited her house to bless her and Abhinav Shukla ahead of parenthood. Now, Rubina met another old friend and shared a glimpse of their sweet gesture with her fans.

Rubina Dilaik gets a sweet note from Vivian Dsena:

Rubina Dilaik has shared a photo of a note on her social media handle that she received from old friend Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co-star Vivian Dsena and his wife Nouran Aly. The note read, "Dear Rubina Dilaik We wish you a very beautiful healthy journey as a new Mom & We know you both will make a wonderful parents .. God Bless you and your adorable lil bundle of joy. congratulations. From Vivian and Nouran."

Sharing a picture of this note and flowers, Rubina wrote, "@viviandsena & Nouran Thank you so much, and next time please don't come n leave in 15mins."

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's Instagram story:

For the uninformed, Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena played lead roles in the hit show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Both were paired opposite each other and their chemistry was loved by the viewers. Rubina essayed Soumya in the show whereas Vivian essayed Harman Singh. Even after the show ended, the actors maintained their friendship.

For those who don't know, it has been a month since TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced the good news to their fans. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot on June 21, 2018, and on September 16, 2023, the beloved couple announced their pregnancy news to their fans on social media.

Speaking about Rubina's upcoming project, the actress is all set to mark her debut in the Punjabi film industry. On TV, the actress was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

ALSO READ: Parents-to-be Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seek blessings from transgenders; share anecdotes from wedding