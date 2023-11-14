Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik radiates pregnancy glow as she flaunts her baby bump in thigh-high slit gown; PICS

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time and the actress has been enjoying the most amazing phase of her life. From sharing pictures of her maternity photoshoot to dishing out fashion goals, the actress has been leaving no stone unturned to inspire her fans. Today was no different! The Bigg Boss 14 fame shared some amazing snaps from her photoshoot that will leave you in awe!

Rubina Dilaik's new PICS of her maternity photoshoot:

Just a few hours ago, Rubina Dilaik treated her followers by sharing new pictures from her recent maternity photoshoot. In these amazing snaps, the actress is seen flaunting her baby bump in a yellow off-shoulder thigh-high slit gown. She radiates a pregnancy glow in her yellow gown which has golden floral motifs that enhance her look. Rubina paired her outfit with a heavy necklace and bangles. She styled her hair into curls and opted for high-definition makeup. Rubina nothing less than a regal as she struck poses for the pictures.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's PICS here-

Sharing these photos, the actress captioned, "I Pray every Single day ,“You are strong , capable, powerful and incredible, You are a perfect vision of The Creator “….My heart is filled with #blessings and #gratitude Applause for the The team “who created this Golden Aureate."

As soon as these pictures were uploaded, Abhinav Shukla, Aneri Vajane, Sanam Johar and many others showered love on the mom-to-be.

More about Rubina Dilaik's personal life:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot on June 21, 2018, and on September 16, 2023, the beloved couple announced their pregnancy news to their fans on social media. From the time they announced their pregnancy, the couple has been receiving good wishes from all over the world. Recently, in one of her vlogs, Rubina also gave a glimpse of how her Transgender friends arrived at her residence to bless her and her baby.

Workwise, currently, Rubina Dilaik is on maternity break. The actress will soon be seen in a Punjabi film titled Chal Bhaji Chaliye, which is releasing on December 15, 2023.

