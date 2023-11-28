Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik recalls meeting with car accident in her first trimester: 'My head hit the front seat'

Rubina Dilaik, who is currently in her ninth month of pregnancy, revealed a shocking incident in her latest vlogs. The actress recently launched her podcast Kisine Bataya Nahi- The Mamacado Show, wherein she revealed the joyful news of being pregnant with twins.

Along with this, Rubina also recalled the horrific incident when she suffered a car accident. For the unversed, on June 10, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla's car was hit by a truck, although the duo didn't face any injuries.

Rubina Dilaik recalls her car accident:

In her new vlog, Rubina Dilaik revealed how and what happened when she and Abhinav suffered the accident. She narrated how they were pregnant with twins and had gone for their scans after completing three months. Sharing her joy about her scans, Rubina said, "After three months, when you first time see the scan where you see your fetus grows, there are little organs developed, and you're ecstatic like 'Wow, you have two human beings growing inside."

The Chotti Bahu actress revealed, "After that scan, we returned home, and I had this car accident. I was at the signal, and from behind, the truck rammed into my car. Of course, I was not prepared, it came like a shock, and I hit the front seat. The shock was such that I hit my back on the seat which I was sitting in and then got my head hit by the seat that was in front of me."

Here's a glimpse when the accident happened:

Recalling the horrific incident, she continued, "I remember that day so well that I still get goosebumps. I was so petrified, so terrified, not for myself, of course, for these two new lives growing inside. That experience I really cannot express in words the amount of fear that I had; it felt like hell broke loose. That was my worst nightmare. We somehow arranged for an emergency sonography because I was dying to know that they (the babies) are safe."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame mentioned how she felt breathless in those 6-7 hours and panicked worrying about her babies. Rubina said that day she realized how the pregnancy journey is not easy. She stated how no one is prepared for such instances, and no one informs about anything. Rubina expressed her gratitude as nothing had gone wrong.

The actress revealed that due to this fear, she only disclosed the pregnancy news to her parents and siblings. Rubina stated that that was the reason she didn't announce the pregnancy, as her heart still wrenches thinking about the incident.

