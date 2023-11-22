Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik redefines maternity fashion in off-white sharara set; outfit price inside

Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik has been turning heads with her impeccable sense of style during her pregnancy, proving that maternity fashion can indeed be both chic and comfortable. The actress recently wore a stunning off-white embroidered sharara set, showcasing an ensemble that seamlessly blends ethnic charm with maternity comfort. She wore this outfit on a brunch date with hubby Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina Dilaik's comfortable maternity fashion

A day ago, Rubina Dilaik dropped a series of photos from her brunch date with Abhinav Shukla. The first photo shows her posing for the camera and flaunting her outfit. The kurta of the sharara set features ethnic motifs embroidery all over. It boasts a v-neck and three-quarter regular sleeves, providing both style and convenience. The above-knee length and flared hem of the kurta gracefully cover Rubina's baby bump, making it an ideal and comfortable choice for maternity wear.

Check out Rubina Dilaik's outfit here:

What sets this ensemble apart is the intricate thread embroidery work adorning the sharara pants and the kurta. The black embroidery on the white fabric adds a touch of sophistication. She carried a white dupatta which added an extra touch of elegance to the overall look.

Rubina's choice of accessories complements the outfit perfectly. She adorned a tiny black bindi, adding a traditional touch to the ensemble. Oversized shades completed her daytime brunch look, offering a hint of glamour to the comfortable maternity wear.

For fashion enthusiasts eager to replicate Rubina's style, the sharara set is readily available on various online fashion platforms with a price tag of Rs. 5,500. You can wear it for a daytime look or any festival. We will suggest pairing the outfit with silver jewelry; a stack of bangles and a heavy jhumka will make everyone go wow. For the extra oomph, pair a silver mangtika.

Along with her outfit, Rubina also shared glimpses of her brunch in the post. The actress ate healthily and finished the meal with a cheesecake to satiate her cravings.

