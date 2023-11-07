Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik reveals third trimester fitness routine; WATCH

Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik is counting the days as she will soon enter the beautiful phase of motherhood and welcome her first child. Throughout her maternity journey, the actress kept her fans updated regarding her whereabouts. From dishing out maternity fashion looks to giving maternity photoshoot goals, Rubina Dilaik has left no stone unturned to make this journey a memorable one. Along with this, Rubina, who has always focused on her fitness, gave a glimpse to her fans of her maternity workout.

Rubina Dilaik shares glimpse of her workout:

Just a few minutes ago, Rubina Dilaik shared a sneak peek into her fitness routine and uploaded a video for her fans and followers. In this clip, the Bigg Boss 14 winner is seen doing Yoga along with her Yoga instructor. The mommy-to-be is seen sporting a pink loose T-shirt and leggings as she does her workout. Rubina radiates a pregnancy glow and looks calm and composed in this video. Sharing this clip, the actress wrote, "Breathing in Life."

Watch Rubina Dilaik's video here-

Recently, the parents-to-be Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla took the internet by storm as they shared mesmerizing pictures from their maternity photoshoot with their fans on social media. From extravagant costumes and ornaments to amazing concepts, their photoshoot was nothing less than regal. For the uninitiated, Rubina recently revealed that her family is about to get doubled as her sister Rohini Dilaik will also embrace motherhood soon.

Rubina Dilaik receives good wishes:

From the time Rubina announced her pregnancy, the actress has been receiving good wishes from everyone including her colleagues. Recently, in one of her vlogs, Rubina also gave a glimpse of how her Transgender friends arrived at her residence to bless her and her baby. Also, Rubina got a sweet note from Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co-star Vivian Dsena and his wife Nouran Aly.

The duo wished Rubina a very beautiful healthy journey. Also, Abhinav and Rubina's close friend Arjun Bijlani recently met the parents-to-be and showered them with good wishes and love. Workwise, currently, Rubina Dilaik is on maternity break, however, the actress will soon be seen in a Punjabi film titled Chal Bhaji Chaliye, which is releasing on December 15, 2023.

ALSO READ: ‘Can’t wait to see ur little angel’: Arjun Bijlani shares PICS from reunion with Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla