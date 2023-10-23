Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik satisfies her pregnancy cravings as she relishes ice cream with cake; Watch

Rubina Dilaik who is expecting her first child with her husband Abhinav Shukla, recently shared a video on her Instagram where she is wholeheartedly enjoying dessert. In the video, the actress wore a white dress with pink embroidery. She paired her gorgeous outfit with a beautiful neckpiece and pink oxidised earrings. Rubina Dilaik looked stunning in her Instagram reel and exuded pregnancy glow.

Rubina Dilaik satisfies her pregnancy cravings with ice cream and cake

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared the video of her relishing ice cream with a scrumptious slice of cake and wrote, “Make your own dessert.” The video shows Dilaik making her own dessert, firstly starting by topping a massive slice with delicious caramel compote. The mom-to-be then moved on to add a scoop of ice-cream as another layer of topping. She then enjoyed the wholesome dessert.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram reel

The former Bigg Boss 14 winner has never failed to impress her fans with her real personality and strongly opinionated nature. Rubina Dilaik is also known for her unique fashion statement.

Meanwhile, the mom-to-be is taking special care of herself by working out, traveling, and pampering herself with delicious dishes. It was only a few weeks ago that Dilaik announced her pregnancy to the world. The actress made a sweet post and shared the news. Since then, Rubina has treated fans with photos of her flaunting her adorable baby bump.

Rubina Dilaik’s journey on television

Rubina Dilaik made her acting debut with the popular daily soap opera Choti Bahu in 2008, which gained widespread recognition and she became a household name. She was also a part of shows like Saas Bina Sasuraal, Punar Vivah-Ek Nayi Umeed, Jeannie aur Juju, Devon Ke Dev-Mahadev, and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Later on, she participated in Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She participated in Bigg Boss 14 along with her husband Abhinav Shukla and both of them garnered a humongous fan following during Bigg Boss 14. Her fights with Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, and Rakhi Sawant in the show created a lot of headlines.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik celebrates Navratri in full spirit, dazzles in white sharara set