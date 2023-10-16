Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik shares her uber cool new look; PIC inside

Radiant in her pregnancy glow, Rubina Dilaik, known for her role in Choti Bahu, is eagerly anticipating her first child with husband Abhinav Shukla. The couple recently embarked on a babymoon in the United States, treating fans to delightful glimpses through photos and videos. In a recent social media post, the actress expressed her deep love for travel, sharing captivating moments alongside her husband. Today, she unveiled a fresh look, captivating her fans with a new image.

Rubina Dilaik rocks her new look with bangs

The Shakti actress changed her look to an elegant side bang. The actress captioned, "Bangs or No?" as she posed inside her car. The actress glows in her pregnancy with her new look. Her fans also posed comments on her new look.

Have a look:

Rubina Dilaik dropped several photos from her babymoon on social media in the past few days. Her maternity style caught everyone's attention. From rocking bodycon and flowy maxi dresses to casual trousers and jumpsuits, she aced maternity fashion with style and grace. The couple were in Los Angeles for almost a month and it is from there that they shared the news of pregnancy.

The couple announced their pregnancy with delight to their fans. Before their official announcement, her fans had speculated the actress hiding her pregnancy.

Apart from Rubina, Jasmine Bhasin also changed her look with a side bang posing aside a mirror, flaunting her new self.

Rubina's work front

Rubina Dilaik catapulted to stardom with her portrayal of Radhika Shastri in the widely acclaimed series Chotti Bahu. Following this breakthrough, she continued to ascend the ladder of success, featuring in hit shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She participated in the 14th season of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss and clinched the trophy.

