Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik shares video of pregnancy workout; pens inspiring caption for expecting mothers

Rubina Dilaik is expecting her first child with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The couple are excited and are making the most of this phase. Although the two lead a busy lifestyle, they make sure to share snippets of moments spent together with their fans on social media. In fact, they are active on social media and Rubina also shares moments of how she is enjoying this new phase. Their immense loyal fanbase enjoys their posts and loves staying updated about their whereabouts.

Rubina Dilaik shares glimpses of her pregnancy workout

Rubina Dilaik took to social media today to share glimpses of her pregnancy workout. The video shows her in workout clothes doing squats, stretching, and other mobility exercises. The video also shows the caption, "To all the women who embrace this journey with grace." Besides the video, she also penned an inspiring caption for all the mothers out there. She wrote, "She is Strong, She is invincible, who is She? “SHE IS YOU ” ….. and I am proud of HER."

Check out Rubina Dilaik's video here:

Reaction of netizens

A few supporters commented on how inspiring Ruubina is and the discipline she maintains. One comment reads, "Bas itna discipline aur motivation aa jaye mujhe toh life set hai meri." Another wrote, "You are strong and incredible. keep working." One user commented, "We are so proud of you darling. such a wonderful, strong, talented, powerful, fabulous Lady. God bless you darling #RubinaDilaik"

Here are some of the comments on Rubina Dilaik's post:

Abhinav Shukla on being a hands-on dad

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhinav Shukla talked about how he is preparing for this new journey, “I was already mentally prepared for it. It is a fun journey, and I am looking forward to sleepless nights. I have followed the journey of my nephew and niece as my brother has two kids. I love spending time with them, and I thought I should have my own. It is the best part of you and your future life. I am already a hands-on husband, so I will be a hands-on father soon. There are times when I cook and do the dishes, especially when the help is not there. We have this equality of work thing. It has never happened till date that she asked me to do something, and I didn’t do it. We automatically do 50-50 of every work.”

ALSO READ: Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash celebrate his birthday in Goa, twin in stunning white outfits