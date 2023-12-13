Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik talks about pregnancy phase when she 'didn't want to look in mirror'; being trolled

Mom-to-be actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to embrace motherhood. The actress revealed recently that she's expecting twins. The talented actress has now taken to her YouTube channel to produce a chat show wherein she interacts with new moms and talks to them about their pregnancy journey.

The name of the show hosted by Dilaik is Kisine Bataya Nahi- The Mamacado show, wherein the actress talks about the pregnancy journey, physical transformations, and more. After a beautiful video with Bharti Singh, Rubina recorded her next with new mommy, Rochelle Rao. In the video, Rubina and Rochelle spoke about the physical transformation that a woman goes through when she gets pregnant.

Rubina Dilaik on not being able to look in the mirror during pregnancy

While talking about physical transformation during pregnancy, Rubina Dilaik said, "Suddenly, the skin also starts looking dull. My dermatologist told me that because my skin is collecting a lot of melatonin, I don't feel like watching myself."

She revealed that it takes a while for expecting women to accept that they're going through a transformation. She also mentioned how husbands can help ensure that their wives feel secure about the relationship despite their physical transformation.

Have a look at a glimpse of the chat show from Rubina's Instagram

She stated that men making sure that their personal and intimate relationships wouldn't change because of the physical transformation and telling the women that their hearts and minds make them beautiful would work wonders to help pregnant women deal with the stress.

Rochelle Rao on post-partum body transformation

In the chat show, Rochelle Rao said that she wasn't told much about the post-partum body transformation or what she called the 'fourth trimester' wherein women usually think that they'll bounce back to their normal size months after delivering their baby. Rochelle said, "Honestly, there is no 'bouncing back'. And people should accept this and not put a lot of pressure on themselves."

Rubina revealed that she had done the weight calculations before but mentioned that she needs to take a break from all these thoughts and enjoy the pregnancy.

Rubina Dilaik reveals freaking out seeing stretch marks

The Choti Bahu actress added, "The day I saw my stretch marks, I was like, oh my God! Kitna oiling kar liya, halka messages karwa liya.I was like this is not going to go."

Rubina Dilaik opens up on being trolled during pregnancy

Rubina explained how her body is used to yoga, swimming, dancing, and Pilates. However, she used to always take an expert consultation before doing any of these activities. But whenever she used to post something, she used to get trolled.

"Whenever I used to put a social media post, I used to get trolled so badly. People would tell me that a pregnant woman shouldn't do this or that. They used to write, 'What are you teaching to all the pregnant women out there?' It became so difficult for me because I was doing what my body was doing for years. My body is used to it and has a certain flexibility and cadence of accepting it."

Rochelle and Rubina emphasized the fact that people should not go by the internet as everybody is different, and every pregnancy is different. Rochelle added, "It is not fair to your body and your baby."

Rubina is currently in her ninth month, and a good news announcement is expected any minute.

