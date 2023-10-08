Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik wishes ‘backbone’ of their family, her mother, on birthday- PIC

Rubina Dilaik is a popular actress who has earned a place in the industry with her acting talent and hard work. The actress who started her career in modelling and participating in beauty pageants is currently one of the most bankable actresses in the television industry. She made her acting debut with the television serial Chotti Bahu. Further, the actress also won the coveted trophy in the fourteenth season of the controversial show, Bigg Boss. On the personal front, Rubina is expecting her first child.

Rubina Dilaik’s post for her mom

Rubina Dilaik maintains an active presence on social media. She shares regular photos and videos from her daily life and moments spent with family and friends on social media. Today, she posted photos to wish her mom on her birthday. The first photo shows her posing with her mom in front of a well-decorated gate and in the next photo, the mother and daughter are seen on a beach. Going by the photos, it seems they are from one of their vacations. Uploading the photos with her mom, she penned a lovely caption to wish her. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the Backbone of Our Family! Our mother is the most hardworking woman and courageous , she has given us Values that has shaped our futures with unimaginable abundance and Grace…. Forever indebted to this Force of Nature in our lives.”

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s photos here:

Rubina Dilaik's personal life

On the personal front, Rubina is married to actor Abhinav Shukla. The couple tied the knot on June 21, 2018, and since then they have been setting relationship goals. The couple recently returned from the US after celebrating their babymoon to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at their home in Mumbai. It was on this trip that they announced the news of their pregnancy on social media. This exciting news came almost after 5 years of being married. Fans of the couple are beyond excited to see the beloved couple give birth to their little one.

On the professional front, the Bigg Boss 14 winner is all set to make her debut in the Punjabi film industry in the film Chal Bhajj Chaliye opposite singer and actor Inder Chahal.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Palak Tiwari: 7 times actress proved she is beauty clone of mother Shweta Tiwari