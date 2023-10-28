Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik’s October photo dump makes strong case for maternity fashion-PICS

Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik, known for her versatile roles on the small screen, recently treated her fans by sharing a stunning series of photographs on her social media account. The actress, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Abhinav Shukla, proved that maternity fashion can be chic and stylish.

Rubina Dilaik's October dump

Rubina Dilaik, who rose to fame with her debut show Choti Bahu, and later garnered immense popularity through her roles in Punar Vivah, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and her victorious stint in Bigg Boss 14, delighted her fans with a photo dump for #October. The series of photographs showcased her radiant pregnancy glow and impeccable sense of style.

Check out Rubina Dilaik's photos here:

In her latest photos, Rubina Dilaik flaunted an array of stylish maternity outfits, demonstrating that being pregnant doesn't mean sacrificing fashion. She looked radiant and comfortable in each snapshot, and her fans couldn't stop showering her with compliments.

While the first photo shows Rubina in a boho fashion, wearing a striped shirt with silver handcuff and earrings, the next one shows her in a green shirt dress. The last one is a gorgeous photo of the actress sporting all ethnic wear. The pictures showcase her effortless style that seamlessly blends comfort and elegance.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's pregnancy announcement

The actress's announcement of her pregnancy earlier this year was met with great excitement from her well-wishers. Her journey into motherhood has been closely followed by her loyal fan base, who have eagerly awaited glimpses of her life during this precious phase. As Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla prepare for this exciting new chapter in their lives, her fans continue to shower her with love and support, eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little bundle of joy.

Last month, the parents-to-be returned from their babymoon in Los Angeles.

On the professional front, the actress, known for her striking screen presence and strong fan base, has not only had a successful career in television dramas but has also made notable appearances, in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

