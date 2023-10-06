Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik's pregnancy glow in stunning black outfit will make you go wow; See PICS

While mommy-to-be Rubina Dilaik is enjoying the most amazing phase of her life, she has also been making head turn with her maternity fashion. From stunning dresses to gorgeous ethnic looks, every day the actress delights her fans and followers sharing her snaps that are oh-so wonderful! Just a few minutes ago, Rubina Dilaik uploaded two pictures on her Instagram handle and left her fans amazed. According to us, these pictures seem like they were clicked in Rubina's first trimester when the actress had kept her pregnancy news private.

Rubina Dilaik's new PICS:

Here, the diva is seen decked up in a stunning black plunging neckline short dress as she comfortably strikes a pose while sitting on a pink car. The backdrop of the first picture is based on Barbie theme and Rubina looks nothing less than a fashion icon. The Bigg Boss 14 winner sported Louis Vuitton's cowboy shoes with her outfit and slayed effortlessly. In the second picture, she is seen making a goofy face as she poses in a car and the pregnancy glow in these snaps is extremely above the world. Isn't it? Sharing these photos, she captioned, "The Bump-py Ride (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's PICS:

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina recently returned from the US to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at their home in Mumbai. Rubina and Abhinav had jetted off a few weeks back to the US and updated their fans about it. From exploring the streets to visiting the beaches, Rubina shared several pictures, videos, and vlogs giving fans a glimpse of her vacation.

Speaking about her personal life, Rubina Dilaik is married to actor Abhinav Shukla and their love story is nothing short of a beautiful journey. The couple tied the knot on June 21, 2018, and since then they have been setting relationship goals. After almost 5 years, on September 16, 2023, the beloved couple announced their pregnancy news to their fans on social media.

Speaking about Rubina's upcoming project, the actress is all set to mark her debut in the Punjabi film industry. On Television, she was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 and was one of the finalists.

