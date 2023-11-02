Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik’s rituals to Krishna Mukherjee’s first Karwa Chauth: Glimpses of celebrations

Karwa Chauth, the cherished Hindu festival celebrating the bond of love and togetherness, was observed by several prominent celebrities in the Indian entertainment industry. Rubina Dilaik, Pankhuri Awashty, Krishna Mukherjee, Arjun Bijlani and others shared stunning photos, heartwarming captions, and heartfelt gestures of love as they celebrated the special occasion in style.

How Rubina Dilaik ceberrated Karwa Chauth?

Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik celebrated Karwa Chauth differently than others. Her hubby Abhinav Shukla is away, so the couple had to mark the occasion virtually. The actress decked up in a saree with a shimmering border and beautiful traditional jewelry. Looking her best, she carried on all rituals with Abhinav Shukla over a video call.

Uploading a video that shows Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's Karwa Chauth celebrations, the mom-to-be captioned it as, "(red heart) #forever" Her full-grown baby bump is also visible in the video.

Check out Rubina Dilaik's video here:

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's Karwa Chauth celebrations

New parents Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode were among the stars who shared their Karwa Chauth celebrations with their fans. They have been actively sharing glimpses from their mehendi to preparations for the festival. Gautam Rode shared that she even kept a fast with his wife.

The couple, dressed beautifully, took to their terrace to capture the essence of the day. Pankhuri and Gautam shared a lovely photo of themselves. Their heartfelt caption read, "Happy Karwa Chauth to all the lovely couples."

Check out Pankhuri Awasthy's Karwa Chauth celebrations here:

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's Karwa Chauth

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, one of television's most beloved couples, also shared their Karwa Chauth celebrations with their fans. Dressed in traditional red attire, Debina looked gorgeous in a red saree, while Gurmeet donned a red kurta. Parents to two beautiful daughters, their photos spoke volumes about their love and commitment to each other.

Debina completed her look with matching bangles and jhumkas. The three photos captured candid moments between the two. The couple's caption expressed, "A lifetime of joy, love, and intimacy. Happy Karwa Chauth from us to you all."

Check out their post here:

Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik's Karwa Chauth post

Another adorable couple, Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik, celebrated Karwa Chauth with a heartwarming video that captured the precious bond between the two. They uploaded a video that captured glimpses of their rituals.

In the video, the couple could be seen exchanging a gesture of respect and love by touching each other's feet, a beautiful and poignant moment that signifies mutual appreciation. Another moment that caught everyone's attention was when Aditi looked at him through the net, and the Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor blew kisses toward her.

The comment section of the couple's post is filled with adorable comments from netizens who appreciate their beautiful bond.

The post's caption reads, "Long life to us. Happy Karva Chauth!" echoing the traditional prayers for the longevity and prosperity of their relationship.

Check out their beautiful video here:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Karwa Chauth 2023 post

Bigg Boss 17 couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain also wished their followers on Karwa Chauth, sharing beautiful photos of them dressed in traditional. Their caption reads, "Wishing all the beautiful couples out there a lifetime filled with love, understanding, and the joy of building a beautiful life together. Happy Karwa Chauth!"

Meanwhile, the couple, along with Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt shared the festival inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Here's the post that Ankita Lokhande shared:

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani's Karwa Chauth

Not to be outdone, Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha shared their Karwa Chauth moments with fans as well. The couple, standing on their balcony, exuded love and togetherness in their photos. While Arjun donned a white kurta, Neha wore a red and white saree.

The much-loved couple never shy away to show their love and support for each other. Even after decades of togetherness, they are still head over heels in love with each other. Arjun's caption, "#karvachauth . Thank you Neha .:: ," was a simple yet heartwarming acknowledgement of the contribution and love of his wife in his life.

Check out Arjun Bijlani's post here:

Krishna Mukherjee's first Karwa Chauth after marriage

Krishna Mukherjee celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after her marriage, and she shared the joyous moment with her fans on social media. The caption on her video reads, "Happpyyy karwachauth #firstkarwachauth #mrs.batliwala #love," capturing the essence of the occasion.

In the video, Krishna looked absolutely radiant in a red saree adorned with beautiful floral embroidery at the borders. Complementing her ensemble was a matching sleeveless blouse and stunning kundan jewelry. She proudly showcased her chooda and mangalsutra, exuding the charm and elegance of a new bride on her first Karwa Chauth.

For the unversed, the duo got married in March this year following Parsi and Bengali rituals.

Check out Krishna Mukherjee's video here:

The social media posts of the celebrities reflect that Karwa Chauth continues to hold a special place in the hearts of people across the country, including those in the glamorous world of entertainment. Even in their busy lives, they take time to celebrate festivals with their loved ones.

