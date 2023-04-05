Mommy-to-be Dipika Kakar flaunts her baby bump in pink suit, see pics

Popular celeb couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most adorable and loved pairs in the entertainment industry. The couple is quite active on social media and through their YouTube channel they keep their fans updated about their personal and professional life. The actress has been a part of the industry for several years now and starred in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows. For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are soon going to become parents. Recently, in a picture we can see the actress glowing radiantly as she flaunted her baby bump.

Dipika Kakar glows in a pink suit

Recently, mommy to be Dipika Kakar was seen flaunting her baby bump in a pink suit and we just couldn’t take out eyes off her. In the pictures, the actress was seen happily posing for the lenses as she donned a floral pink suit and her head was covered with dupatta, However, what went unnoticed was the pregnancy glow on her face which looked so radiant on her. As soon as the pictures was shared, her fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Check out the pictures here

Dipika Kakar's career:

Dipika Kakar stepped into the showbiz world in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi where she played Goddess Lakshmi. However, the actress rose to stardom after essaying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was a part of the show from 2011-2017 and impressed the masses with her acting prowess. She then did several non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12. Dipika also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12. The actress then did Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum for a brief period and her pairing with Karan V Grover was also loved by the masses. At present, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'.

