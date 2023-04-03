Mommy-to-be Gauahar Khan look stylish as she flaunts her baby bump in new insta post; Seen yet?

Popular actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has been a part of the industry for a long time now and enjoys a massive fan following as well. The actress has been a part of several shows and films over the years. Speaking about her personal life, the actress is married to social media influencer Zaid Darbar. The couple has always been quite active on their social media handles and often share every update about their lives with their fans. The couple who is all set to embrace parenthood are often snapped together. Recently, the mommy to be shared a few pictures flaunting her baby bump and we can’t take our eyes off her.

Gauahar Khan looks stylish as she flaunts her baby bump

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauahar Khan shared a few pictures where the actress can be seen donning a cutesy dress while flaunting her baby bump. Along with the pictures, the actress wrote, ‘Love for Blue and White !!!!’ In the pictures, Gauahar can be seen wearing a white maxi dress and paired a blue shirt with it. However, what went unnoticed was her pregnancy glow that was on her face. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here are the pictures

About Gauahar Khan

Gauahar married Zaid Darbar, musician Ismail Darbar's son, in December 2020. She announced her pregnancy in December 2022. On the work front, Gauahar was last seen in Shiksha Mandal, which premiered on MX Player last September. Over the years, the actor has been seen in several hit films including Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, and Begum Jaan, among others. Gauahar participated in many reality TV shows and has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 7.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Here’s how mom-to-be Gauahar Khan raises the bar for maternity fashion in all-black gown