Moms-to-be Gauahar Khan and Pankhuri Awasthy deck up and flaunt their baby bumps

Gauahar Khan and Pankhuri Awasthy are two of the most loved actresses in the television industry. The lovely actresses are soon going to be mommies and are enjoying the new phase of their lives. Recently, the two caught up as Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar hosted Pankhuri and her husband Gautam for Eid lunch. While they had a good time over food, the photos shared by them caught our attention.

Gauahar Khan and Pankhuri Awasthy pose together

Pankhuri posted a series of photos from their get-together. In one of the photos, Pankhuri and Gauahar posed together flaunting their baby bumps. The actresses look lovely in traditional wear. Pankhuri wore a red suit that she matched with a black choker and a small bindi. The mommy-to-be is seen radiating a natural glow. Gauahar wore a gorgeous black suit with white threadwork all over. She wore small earrings and kept her hair open.

While Gautam wore a purple tee shirt, Zaid dressed up in a traditional kurta. Both the couples posed together for the camera and looked happy. Uploading the photos to her Instagram account, Pankhuri wrote, “Blessed Eid! #sharingthisbeautifuljourney #mumstobe #dadstobe #eidmubarak #pregnancy #phase #love #bump” Gauahar commented on the photo series and wrote, “What beautiful pics! may almighty bless us all. Ameen” Zaid also wrote, “Beautiful!”

Take a look at Gauahar and Pankhuri flaunting baby bumps here:

Reacting to the photo, fans also showered their love and compliments on the mommies-to-be. The third photo, i.e, the photo where Gauahr and Pankhuri flaunt their baby bump grabbed all attention as fans wrote, “The Third Pic is sooo cuteee! 2-Two Be Mommies together!” Another wrote, “Both my favourites in a frame.”

Meanwhile, Pankhuri announced her pregnancy in a recent post on social media with a cute video. While Gauahar is in her final trimester and is expected to deliver soon.

