Mona Singh is one of the popular actresses and has been a part of iconic shows and films. She started her career in television and captivated the hearts of the audience through her performances in OTT space and films.

The actress was recently spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and sought blessings ahead of the release of the film Munjya. She was accompanied by her co-star Sharvari Wagh.

Mona Singh seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

On May 21, the paparazzi spotted Mona Singh at the Siddhivinayak Temple. The actress took a moment to seek divine blessings before the release of her film, Munjya.

She radiated beauty in a traditional yellow kurta featuring a flattering V-neck, paired elegantly with pajamas. Complementing her attire, she adorned yellow emerald earrings, while her hair was styled in a bun, accompanied by understated makeup.

The upcoming movie, Munjya features Mona Singh, Sharvari, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj. The movie is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and centers on Munjya, a timeless myth deeply rooted in Indian beliefs and culture.

Yogesh Chandekar and Niren Bhatt have written the screenplay for Munjya, while Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have composed the music for the film. The horror-comedy movie revolves around a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system.

More about Mona Singh

Mona Singh made her debut in the entertainment industry with the iconic soap opera series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. The show made her a household name with her performance. She has appeared in several TV shows such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Kya Huaa Tera Vadaa, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar and more.

She has also participated in several TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 1 where she emerged as a winner, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Comedy Nights With Kapil, Comedy Nights Live, Kitchen Champion and more. The actress has also featured in films like 3 Idiots, Utt Pataang, Zed Plus and others. She has been a part of web series such as Made In Heaven, Kaala Paani, M.O.M - Mission Over Mars, Yeh Meri Family and more.

