Mona Singh shares her experience of watching Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki; says 'Mein toh lutt putt gayi'

Shah Rukh Khan is ruling hearts with his new film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. With King Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, the drama film promises tons of emotions and lots of laughter. While people are already dropping their opinions on the film, actress Mona Singh also shared her experience.

Mona Singh calls Dunki a ‘Masterpiece’

Known for her performance in television shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vadaa, Mona Singh shared her thoughts on Dunki. Taking to social media, the actress referred to it as a rollercoaster of emotions and called the movie a ‘masterpiece.’

Dropping her opinions, Mona wrote, “Dunki a roller coaster ride of emotions,love, laughter, patriotism, friendship. ITS a MASTERPIECE all n all it’s a wholesome journey it will make u cry laugh and feel the love , @hirani.rajkumar take a bow Love u @iamsrk mein toh lutt putt gayi.”

Have a look at the post:

The actress also shared a snap of a batch that has Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose adorned on it. It also has ‘Dunki’ and ‘Raju ki proud family’ written, thereby making the batch more memorable. Followed up next is a selfie with Mona Singh and Rajkumar Hirani in a single frame.

For the uninitiated, hailing from the creative mind of Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is all about illegal immigration and seeking asylum in foreign countries. It also stars Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Dunki marks the maiden collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani.

Mona Singh’s work in the industry

The actress debuted in the television industry with the soap opera Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Her performance earned her prominence, and she grew popular. Further, Mona Singh appeared in numerous shows: Kya Huaa Tera Vadaa and Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do.

Besides this, the actress has impressed audiences with her acting chops in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, which is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Most recently, she was seen playing Aamir Khan's mother in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. Her role as Gurpreet Kaur attracted positive reviews from critics.

