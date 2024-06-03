Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She is known for her roles in TV series such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. The actress is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

Divyanka recently dropped some pictures for a Monday motivation post, along with an uplifting message sure to inspire her fans.

Divyanka Tripathi shares a Monday Motivation post

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram handle and shared some pictures with an inspiring message for Monday. Accompanying the post with a caption, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “Coffee, Ambition and a little bit of Delusion... Ready to conquer you Monday!”

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant looked stunning in a maroon co-ord set while keeping her hair open with minimal makeup and accessories.

Fan reactions

More about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi made her acting debut with a telefilm, Akash Vani. She gained popularity with her roles in TV shows like Banoo Main Tei Dulhann and Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Beyond television, she showcased her talent on reality shows by winning Nach Baliye 8 and finishing as the runner-up on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She's currently a part of the web series Adrishyam, alongside Eijaz Khan. The story revolves around undercover agents that promise action and suspense.

On the personal front, Divyanka is happily married to Vivek Dahiya. The couple's lovely bond continues to leave fans in awe, as they frequently share glimpses of their love with their cute posts together on social media.

