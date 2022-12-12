More PICS from Divya Agarwal's 30th birthday bash with Nishant Bhat, Kishwer Merchant and others

Divya Agarwal is one of the prominent actresses in the showbiz world who rose to fame after her stint in the hit show Splitsvilla 10. Recently, on December 4, the actress ringed her 30th birthday and celebrated it at a grand level. Her birthday turned out to be more special for the diva when her beau Apurva Padgaonkar dedicated a fairytale proposal to her. Thus, the occasion turned out to be a special one as Divya and Apurva exchanged rings.

Today, taking to her Instagram handle, Divya dropped more pictures from her 30th birthday bash. In these photos, we can see the birthday girl posing with Nishant Bhat, Esha Gupta, Terence Lewis, Kishwer Merchant , and more. Apart from them, other celebs who were a part of the occasion were Donal Bisht, Ridhima Pandit, Baseer Ali, Miesha Iyer, and Nikita Bhamidipati. Divya looks stunning in a purple blingy plunging neckline outfit as she celebrated her birthday with her close ones. Sharing these photos, Divya captioned, "It's love that binds us all."

Take a look at the PICS here-

Divya Agarwal's personal life:

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal was earlier dating Varun Sood. Varun and Divya were a part of Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace of Space, and their love for each other grew during their stint in Ace of Space. Varun had proposed to Divya in the reality show, and after almost four years of dating, the former couple announced their breakup in March 2022. Divya Agarwal is now engaged to engineer-turned-restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar, and the couple is planning to tie the knot next year.

Divya Agarwal's professional commitments:

Speaking about Divya Agarwal's professional front, the actress is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. Divya has joined hands with popular actors for several music videos amongst which most even became hits. Divya's music video titled 'Resham Ka Rumal' was recently released, and it became a huge hit amongst her fans.