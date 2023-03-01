Mother of two, Debina Bonnerjee detected with Influenza B virus

Popular celebrity couple Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee is among the most talented and well-known figures in the telly town. The two are the audience's favorite couple and enjoy a massive following owing to their talent and down-to-earth behavior. Debina and Gurmeet fell in love while working together on the show Ramayan. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married on 15 February 2011 in a secret ceremony. The couple got blessed with their first baby girl in April 2022 and again became parents to their second baby girl in November 2022. Recently, there are reports that Debina is unwell and has been detected with influenza B virus. Debina Bonnerjee gets detected with influenza B virus

Debina Bonnerjee, who is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses from his personal life was unwell since a few days. Her spokesperson said that she had been taking precautions already but when the cold did not get any better she got tested and then she got detected with influenza B virus. Talking about her recovery and her babies, he was quoted saying ‘She is recovering, taking good precautions, eating well and making sure her babies are away and looked after well. She is on her road to recovery and will be back stronger.’ The actress also took to her Instagram handle to share that she got detected with influenza B. We wish Debina a speedy recovery.

Debina Bonnerjee’s work Talking about her professional front, Debina was a part of numberpus shows including Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, Santoshi Maa, Tenali Rama, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and more. Moroever, she also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 and was a contestant in the popular stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. Besides this, the actress also made guest appearances in several other reality shows.

ALSO READ: Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee buy a new lavish house; See PHOTOS