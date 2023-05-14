Mother’s Day 2023: Ekta Kapoor to Shweta Tiwari; Here's a look at the strong single moms of the TV industry

Mothers are a force to be reckoned with and Mother's Day celebrate all the strong and beautiful moms everywhere. While on the TV screen, we see our favourite actresses essaying the role of moms and playing their part in beautiful happy families, some of our favourite celebs have a difficult reality. From Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Prerna to our favourite shows’ director Ekta Kapoor, these women are single mothers. While some chose this path for themselves, others made it out of unhappy marriages and held their head high to restart life.

Single mothers of TV industry

On Mother's Day, we take a look at our favourite actresses who are rocking the lives of single moms.

Ekta Kapoor

It might come as a surprise to many that the woman who is behind our favourite TV serials that mostly involve family dramas and marriage, chose to remain single. Daughter of veteran actor, Jeetendra and Sobha Kapoor, Ekta once revealed that she chose to stay single listening to her dad’s advice. She had once expressed her desire to get married, but Jeetendra advised her that she can either get married and party or choose to work with dedication.

Following the footsteps of her brother Tushar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor also welcomed a boy through surrogacy in 2019. She is a doting mother to her son Ravie.

Juhi Parmar

The popular actress married ex-husband Sachin Shroff in February 2009. After eight years of marital bliss, they parted ways and the Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan fame actress got the custody of their daughter Samairra. Since then, she has been raising her daughter alone. The actress shares a great bond with her daughter Samairra and her social media gives us a glimpse of the fun times they share together. She refers to her daughter as her best friend.

Shweta Tiwari

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress had two difficult marriages which she came out of. She is mother to Palak, who is from her first marriage and Reyansh from her second marriage. In an interview, the actress revealed that she doesn't believe in the ‘institution of marriage anymore’. The popular television actress and the winner of Bigg Boss 4 is doing a fabulous job as a mother which is evident from how daughter Palak turned out. Shweta has talked about the troubles in her marriage on several occasions.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi, the actress who made a mark in the industry with her role essaying the negative character Komolika in the popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay is mother to Kshitij and Sagar. She became a mom at the age of 19 when she gave birth to twins. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she shared that there was a time when she struggled to arrange money for her kids’ school fees. However, today when she looks back she feels proud of how she managed everything.

Advertisement

Urvashi shared in the interview that her sons are protective of her and they know the struggle Urvashi put up with to raise them. Her sons are often seen with her in goofy videos on social media.

Sakshi Tanwar

Here’s another mom who shows us that nothing is impossible. Balancing career and motherhood, our favourite Priya of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain adopted a girl and embraced motherhood at the age of 45. Living life on her own terms, Sakshi adopted a nine-month-old girl and named her Dityaa Tanwar. She has ruled the hearts of the audience with her acting on the small screen as well as on the silver screen.

Deepshikha Nagpal

Jamai Raja fame actress Deepshikha Nagpal is a single mother to 25-year-old Preetranjan and 18-year-old Vedhika. She had two failed marriages with Kaishav Arora and Jeet Upendra, post which she chose to remain single. The actress was recently seen in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mother's Day 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Tina Datta REVEALS how her mom stood by her during life's lowest phase