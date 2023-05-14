Mother's Day 2023: Shubhangi Atre calls her mom an 'inspiration'; Charu Asopa and others extend wishes

Today, May 14, we celebrate the most special occasion which is Mother's Day! This day holds a special place in everyone's heart, and it is a day to acknowledge the love and dedication of a mother toward a child. No matter how old or young, the affection for a mother is truly unparalleled. On this day, celebs have taken to their social media handle to extend their heartfelt wishes to their mothers.

Shubhangi Atre calls her mom an 'inspiration':

Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabi, shares, “Mothers are a source of inspiration, teaching us unconditional love and countless other life lessons. My own mother has been my role model and inspiration, both personally and professionally. She has shown me how to find joy in every situation and has always been my closest friend and support system. She understands me even when I cannot find the words to express myself. When I face difficult moments in life, my mother always offers the right words of comfort and helps me navigate my challenges."

The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress added, "She taught me the importance of finding the balance between ambition and contentment, a value I now pass on to my own daughter. Since my childhood, I have witnessed my mother confront every obstacle with a smile and hopeful outlook. On this special day, I wish all the incredible mothers out there, including myself (laughs), a very happy Mother's Day!”

Charu Asopa:

Charu Asopa took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures with her daughter Ziana. In these snaps, the actress is seen giving a sweet peck to her little munchkin as she is asleep. Sharing these adorable snaps, Charu wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there. All of you are amazing #hatsofftoallthemoms."

Sanjeeda Shaikh:

Sanjeeda Sheikh also took to her social media handle and shared a video with her daughter. In this clip, Sanjeeda's daughter adorably sings a song for her whereas Sanjeeda is patiently listening to her. Sharing this clip, Sanjeeda wrote, "My DARLING DAUGHTER #happymothersday."

