As we celebrate Mother's Day today (May 12), social media is flooded with Mother's Day wishes. Like many others, Krushna Abhishek also shared an appreciation post on social media. Extending heartfelt Mother's Day wishes, Krushna remembered his late father on this special day. The comedian-actor shared a childhood picture with his dad.

Krushna Abhishek remembers his father:

Taking to his Instagram handle, Krushna Abhishek shared an old picture of his childhood with his father, Atmaprakash Sharma. Sharing this photo, he wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all my dad was every thing for me as mom passed away when I was 2 years old so he was everything for me. . Miss u today love n respect ur parents. Celebrate Mother’s Day every day give them happiness every moment u can."

Reacting to this post, Krushna's sister Arti Singh dropped "three heart emoticons."

Take a look at Krushna Abhishek's post here-

Speaking about his personal life, Krushna Abhishek is married to actress Kashmera Shah. The couple are parents to two sons, Krishaan and Rayaan.

About Krushna Abhishek's professional life:

Over the years, Krushna Abhishek has been a part of several Television reality shows like Nach Baliye 3, Comedy Circus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show and more.

Apart from anchoring and making people laugh with his comedy skills, Krushna also starred in several films like Bol Bachchan, Entertainment, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, and more. He has acted in several Bhojpuri films too.

Currently, Krushna Abhishek is seen playing various characters in The Great Indian Kapil Show. Along with Krushna, the show features Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Rajiv Thakur.

So far, many prominent personalities like Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Aamir Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and a few more have graced the show. In the latest episode, Heeramandi star cast, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal were seen on Kapil's show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently streaming on Netflix.

