As the world celebrates Mother's Day, Shark Tank India moms take center stage, showcasing their remarkable ability to balance motherhood with entrepreneurial excellence. Among them, Radhika Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Ghazal Alagh stand out for their exceptional achievements and candid insights into the challenges of modern motherhood.

Shark Tank India is renowned for providing entrepreneurs with the opportunity to pitch their ideas to experienced investors. It also highlights the challenge of juggling work and personal life. In a nation where family duties frequently overlap with career aspirations, striking this balance is crucial, particularly for ambitious businesswomen who are also mothers.

Radhika Gupta

Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund is famous for her knowledge in finance and investments. She gained attention for her sharp business sense, savvy investment choices, and valuable insights into finance. Apart from her TV appearance, she frequently shares thought-provoking posts on social media. Radhika also stands as an advocate for working mothers.

Being a working mother is incredibly challenging, and when Gupta became a mom while also leading her firm in the corporate world, there were moments when both work and family demanded her attention simultaneously. In an interview with Etimes, Radhika shared that motherhood can be chaotic.

She believes that being a mom shouldn't stop one from exploring new opportunities, whether at work or elsewhere. She's thankful for the support system that helps her juggle everything. "Even during this press conference, my son is here. While I was getting ready, he was with me in the suite and spent a lot of time on the Shark Tank sets. He stayed by my side," she stated.

Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh, the Shark Tank entrepreneur, serves as an inspiration to all women aiming for success. Managing various roles, including motherhood, she's admired by many who wonder how she balances everything so well. The Shark often shares her insightful views and offers valuable advice on entrepreneurship, motherhood, self-care, and beyond. The entrepreneur is a mother of two sons.

In a post on social media, Vineeta shared, “I welcomed my first child at the same time as the first @trysugar product and felt quite underconfident about my life choices at the moment. But recently when my dad completed 50 years in research, it struck me that I’d love to be in business for 50 years & counting. On that kind of time scale, the concept of a clock, a race, few months here and there seems trivial.” She also shared that there is no career clock.

Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar, a Shark on Shark Tank India, has gained significant popularity through her appearance on the show. Besides being a female entrepreneur, she's also a mother. Despite managing her career, Namita excels at balancing her duties as a working mother.

As a mom, Namita Thapar values quality time with her kids. She proudly shares moments with her two sons, Jai and Vir, on social media, delighting her followers with glimpses into her family life. With two sons by her side, Namita proves that work-life balance is not just a myth but a reality achievable through passion, perseverance, and parental love.

She is not just another investor but also an inspiration to all other entrepreneurs who are trying to balance their work and personal lives. The Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Namita Thapar always speaks up on crucial matters. In one of the episodes of Shark Tank India season 3, she opened up about her battle with perimenopause, which is the transitional period before menopause.

Ghazal Alagh

Ghazal Alagh from Shark Tank India is highly active on social media, regularly guiding aspiring entrepreneurs on how to build thriving businesses. Alagh is a mother of two kids, Agastya and Ayaan. As the co-founder of Mamaearth, an FMCG company specializing in beauty and personal care products, she not only inspires others to succeed in business but also celebrates the rise of women in the entrepreneurial world.

The Shark Tank India Judge recently appeared in Rubina Dilaik’s program, Kisiney Bataya Nahi. Alagh shared her emotional journey of undergoing a C-section delivery and her partner’s support during that difficult time. Recently, she took to Linkedin and shared a post emphasizing the struggles of being a working mother, and revealed the recurring question on her mind and expressed her guilt for not being able to be with her son on his first day of school.

She wrote, “I cried, felt guilty and put up a brave face to see him off with his Dadi to school. That’s what you have to do as a working mother who can’t take days off sometimes, no matter how much you want.”

She concluded, “In a world where working women don’t get the support they deserve, I hope people will normalize seeing joint families as teamwork. One where kids get love and protection without their mothers having to stifle their career and personal goals. If you’re a working parent, tell me who’s your support system other than your spouse?”



Pinkvilla wishes all the mothers out there a happy mother's day!

