Motherhood is not an easy journey and returning to career while still navigating the delicate journey of motherhood is a feat only a few remarkable individuals can master. In the television industry, there are few actors who have seamlessly blended the roles of nurturing parents and talented artists.

On Mother’s Day 2024, we celebrate the extraordinary talents who embraced motherhood early in their careers, defying stereotypes and proving that with passion, perseverance, and profound love, anything is possible.

Shweta Tiwari

The first name on the list is Shweta Tiwari. The single mother got married to Raja Choudhary in 1998 when she was just 19. Soon after marriage, Shweta had her daughter, Palak Tiwari. Their happiness didn’t last long and after nine years, in 2007, Shweta divorced Raja.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress brought up her daughter alone. She later married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 and had a son with him, Reyansh. The couple is now separated and Shweta is a single mom to Reyansh and Palak.

She maintains an active social media presence and often delights her fans and followers with cute family photos from their vacation. Very recently, the actress was in Thailand with her son and her mother. Talking about Palak, she followed her mom's footsteps and is taking baby steps toward acting.

Deepshikha Nagpal

Actress Deepshikha Nagpal who earned fame with her roles in Bollywood films, as well as television serials got married to Jeet Upendra at the age of 20. She had two kids with him, a daughter Vedhika, and a son Vivaan, who are currently 22 and 17 respectively. The actress separated from Jeet in 2007. Since her divorce, she has been raising her two kids as a single mother.

Nagpal is known for her roles in television shows like Shaktimaan, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Main Bhi Ardhangini, among others. She was last seen in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho and Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2.

Tannaz Irani

Tannaz Irani, who was last seen in Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, married Farid Currim when she was really young. They gave birth to a baby girl, Zianne when Tannaz was only 21. However, the marriage ended in divorce.

Currently, she is married to Bakhtiyaar Irani. In 2008, the couple's first child, a boy, was born. They named him Zeus and in September 2011, Tannaz gave birth to a second girl, Zara Irani. The two posts regular reels on social media and keep their fans entertained.

Urvashi Dholakia

The fourth on our list is another supermom, Urvashi Dholakia. The actress, best known for her role as Komolika is a single mother to sons, Kshitjji and Sagar. The actress got married at the age of 16 and was already a mother by the time she was 17. She was not happy in the marriage and at the age of 18, she got divorced.

In an interview with us, the actress got teary-eyed recalling her struggle raising two boys as the sole bread earner. “At that point in time, I was a little hyper, because you are stuck in that position where you don't know what to do. You feel 'what am I gonna do I don't have Rs1500 to pay for my child's education.' You feel bad, you feel let down, but today when I look back at that time I feel I have done well for myself," stated the Naagin 6 actress.

On the work front, she was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Shubhangi Atre

In March 2023, Shubhagi Atre revealed that she was separating from her husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years of marriage. The actress got married at the age of 19 and she entered the world of acting after marriage. While Atre looks really young, the actress is currently in her 40s and gave birth to her daughter in her early 20s. In an interaction, she expressed that she feels blessed to have had a daughter at an early age. Her 18-year-old daughter is pursuing astrophysics in the US and aspires to join NASA.

Shubhangi is best known for her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi from the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, a character she has been playing for eight years.

Pinkvilla wishes all the mothers out there a happy mother's day!

