Mother's Day: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani cooks food for people in old age home; celebrates with them

Manisha Rani shared a reel wherein she is seen celebrating Mother's Day at an old age home wherein she distributed her homemade food and spent quality time with the elderly.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Updated on May 13, 2024 | 05:45 PM IST | 1.4K
Manisha Rani
Manisha Rani (PC: Manisha's Instagram)

Manisha Rani is living up to her newfound popularity by reality shows Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The Bhojpuri actress has successfully landed a respectable position in the entertainment industry. While she is now a relatively big star, she knows her roots and is connected to it. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Manisha did something noble by planning a surprise for the members of an old age home.

Manisha Rani's Mother's Day celebration

Taking to Instagram, Manisha Rani shared a glimpse of her Mother's Day celebration which kicked off by preparing hand-made meals for the old age home people. She then distributed the food at the old age home and also cut a cake. She fed the cake to all the elderly women and took their blessings.

She wrote, "On Mother’s Day, My family and I cooked food all morning to give to the old age home. We could have just bought the food, but there is a special feeling when we make it ourselves and give it to them. This feeling is difficult to express. Happy Mother’s Day to all my moms out there & let me tell you Maa that you are the best."

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Take a look at Manisha Rani's special Mother's Day celebration:

Advertisement


More about Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her desi vibes and mischievous personality garnered her a lot of attention. She became best friends with YouTuber Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav in the show. Rani secured the second runner-up position in the controversial reality show.

Manisha further participated in the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard contestant. She became the first wildcard contestant ever to win a dance-based reality show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav addresses unfollowing Manisha Rani; upset about not receiving concern call after arrest

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui, a BMM graduate with a specialization in Journalism, boasts an impressive and diverse career spanning

...

Credits: Manisha Rani's Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles