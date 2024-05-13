Manisha Rani is living up to her newfound popularity by reality shows Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The Bhojpuri actress has successfully landed a respectable position in the entertainment industry. While she is now a relatively big star, she knows her roots and is connected to it. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Manisha did something noble by planning a surprise for the members of an old age home.

Manisha Rani's Mother's Day celebration

Taking to Instagram, Manisha Rani shared a glimpse of her Mother's Day celebration which kicked off by preparing hand-made meals for the old age home people. She then distributed the food at the old age home and also cut a cake. She fed the cake to all the elderly women and took their blessings.

She wrote, "On Mother's Day, My family and I cooked food all morning to give to the old age home. We could have just bought the food, but there is a special feeling when we make it ourselves and give it to them. This feeling is difficult to express. Happy Mother's Day to all my moms out there & let me tell you Maa that you are the best."

Take a look at Manisha Rani's special Mother's Day celebration:

More about Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her desi vibes and mischievous personality garnered her a lot of attention. She became best friends with YouTuber Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav in the show. Rani secured the second runner-up position in the controversial reality show.

Manisha further participated in the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard contestant. She became the first wildcard contestant ever to win a dance-based reality show.

