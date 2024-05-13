Mother's Day: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani cooks food for people in old age home; celebrates with them
Manisha Rani shared a reel wherein she is seen celebrating Mother's Day at an old age home wherein she distributed her homemade food and spent quality time with the elderly.
Manisha Rani is living up to her newfound popularity by reality shows Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The Bhojpuri actress has successfully landed a respectable position in the entertainment industry. While she is now a relatively big star, she knows her roots and is connected to it. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Manisha did something noble by planning a surprise for the members of an old age home.
Manisha Rani's Mother's Day celebration
Taking to Instagram, Manisha Rani shared a glimpse of her Mother's Day celebration which kicked off by preparing hand-made meals for the old age home people. She then distributed the food at the old age home and also cut a cake. She fed the cake to all the elderly women and took their blessings.
She wrote, "On Mother’s Day, My family and I cooked food all morning to give to the old age home. We could have just bought the food, but there is a special feeling when we make it ourselves and give it to them. This feeling is difficult to express. Happy Mother’s Day to all my moms out there & let me tell you Maa that you are the best."
Take a look at Manisha Rani's special Mother's Day celebration:
More about Manisha Rani
Manisha Rani rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her desi vibes and mischievous personality garnered her a lot of attention. She became best friends with YouTuber Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav in the show. Rani secured the second runner-up position in the controversial reality show.
Manisha further participated in the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard contestant. She became the first wildcard contestant ever to win a dance-based reality show.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav addresses unfollowing Manisha Rani; upset about not receiving concern call after arrest