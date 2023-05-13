Mother’s Day: India's Best Dancer 3 judge Geeta Kapur on being called ‘Maa’, ‘It’s hard to express…’

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year and this year it falls on the 14th of May. This day celebrates the unparalleled love of mothers and honours their influence in the lives of their children. The word ‘mother’ or ‘maa’ is a symbol of love and guidance and many women are blessed to hear the word not just from those related by blood but, from others around them. One of Bollywood’s iconic choreographers, Geeta Kapur has earned the title of ‘Maa’ from hundreds of budding choreographers.

Geeta Kapur on being called ‘Geeta Maa’

India’s Best Dancer 3 judge Geeta Kapur is fondly called by everyone Geeta Maa. In the entertainment sector, she is referred to by everyone as ‘Geeta Maa’. Talking about the love she receives and being called ‘Maa’, the choreographer shared that she feels a sense of responsibility towards the people who call her ‘Geeta Maa’. She said, “It’s amazing! I don’t know what I did to deserve it, but when people call me ‘Geeta Maa,’ I feel responsible, I feel humble. I feel honoured, that people look at me and say I have given them some kind of knowledge but, I have never said that you are my "sishya" or you are my "guru" to anyone. So, I feel in many ways lucky and humble, and I have a lot of gratitude for not having done much but yet receive a lot of love and getting "Maa" in my name attached. It’s that one feeling which is hard to express in words.”

In the upcoming weekend, Geeta Kapur will be gifting all choreographers and contestants an idol of 'Natraj' to keep the traditional ‘Guru-SIsya’ practice alive.

Work front

Earlier, Geeta Kapur has been seen as a judge and mentor on several seasons of Dance India Dance. She has choreographed several Bollywood songs and award events. Some notable Bollywood films in which she led the choreography are Asoka, Heyy Babyy, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, and others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim suffers a miscarriage; Shares health update in her vlog