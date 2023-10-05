Mouni Roy aces all-white aesthetics in this floral hand embroidered saree- PIC

The saree is one outfit that will never go out of fashion. The nine-yard can take you from the red carpet to weddings with its versatility. Recently, Mouni Roy, the popular actress and diva graced an event in a breathtaking ensemble that left everyone mesmerized. She exuded elegance and grace in a georgette embroidered sheer saree that seemed to have been plucked straight out of a fairy tale. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Mouni Roy's all-white saree look

Mouni Roy chose a beautiful piece that made her look breathtaking. The sheer white saree was adorned with delicate floral embroidery that added an ethereal touch to her look. What truly stole the show was the matching blouse, a masterpiece in itself. The heavily embroidered spaghetti strap blouse perfectly complemented the saree, creating a harmonious fusion of modern and traditional fashion. It was a creation from the renowned fashion house Prémya by Manishii, known for crafting exquisite Indianwear that transcends time and trends.

Check out Mouni Roy's look here:

Mouni Roy chooses minimal accesories

Mouni Roy's choice to go minimalist with accessories was a genius move. She let the saree and blouse do all the talking, proving that sometimes less is indeed more. Her only adornment was a stunning stone-studded mangtika that adorned her forehead with a regal aura. The mangtika added a touch of royalty to her overall look.

The makeup palette was carefully chosen to enhance her natural beauty. Her eyes were rimmed with bold black kohl, creating a captivating contrast against the pristine white saree. It gave her a sultry and mysterious gaze that must have left onlookers spellbound. Her lips were painted in a soft pink shade, adding a touch of simplicity to her captivating persona.

Mouni Roy's recent look in the georgette embroidered sheer saree from Prémya by Manishii was a true fashion statement. The Naagin actress once again proved that she is one of the most fashionable icons in the industry. With her minimalistic yet powerful choice of accessories, captivating makeup, and the ethereal beauty of the saree, she left an indelible mark on the world of fashion and set a new benchmark for glamorous looks.

