Mouni Roy and Disha Patani dish out BBF goals in their latest PICS

Popular actress Mouni Roy is presently busy touring the US and has been constantly sharing pictures and videos of her whereabouts. For the unversed, Mouni flew to the US for Akshay Kumar's The Entertainer show. The actress is accompanied by Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Zara Khan. During this tour, Mouni formed a great bond with everyone but especially with Disha Patani. The two are the new BFFs in town and both are dishing out major BFF goals on social media as well.

Mouni Roy's new post:

Today, Mouni Roy took to her social media handle and shared several new photos with her new BFF Disha Patani. In these pictures, Mouni is seen wearing a white short dress and donning white flip-flops and sunnies. We see Disha sporting a white bralette which she has paired with a pink skirt and pink flip-flops. The two BFFs look stylish as they pose together for the snaps and have been captured candidly as well. Sharing these snaps, Mouni wrote, Me & my D at random #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss." As soon as these photos were up, Disha Patani was quick enough to comment on these snaps and wrote, "Love you my mon mon (heart emoticon)

Take a look at their PICS here-

About The Entertainer tour:

The Entertainer show tour is being held in the US, and the team is travelling to four cities including Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, and Oakland. The tour kickstarted on March 3 in Atlanta and the celebs have been constantly sharing photos and videos of their tour on social media handles.

About Mouni Roy:

Mouni Roy had a flourishing career in the Television industry. She gained a lot of recognition and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. The actress was last seen in the blockbuster film Brahmastra where she played an antagonist and essayed the role of Junoon.

