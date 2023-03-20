Mouni Roy and Jubin Nautiyal's new song Dotara's teaser out now; Fans react

Mouni Roy is one of the most talented actresses in the industry owing to her good looks and exceptional acting skills. The actress always amazes her fans with her stunning sartorial picks. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and they leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon her. Recently, the actress updated her fans with her new project and it’s a music video with singer Jubin Nautiyal.

Mouni Roy drops teaser of her new song

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared the teaser of upcoming music video ‘Dotara’ sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev. Sharing the video, Mouni wrote ‘Something we shot a year and half back finally out on 21st march x Stay tuned.’ The song is the new version of MTV Coke Studio song ‘Sundori Komola.’ In the video, Mouni is looking stunning as she was grooving on the song. As soon as she shared the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions and also expressed their excitement. For the unversed, this will be the second collaboration of Mouni and Jubin after their hit music video ‘Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai.’

Check out here

Mouni Roy’s work

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in the blockbuster film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, where she played the role of Junoon. On television, Mouni was seen judging the popular dance reality show 'DID Li'l Masters season 5.' Moreover, the actress has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. She will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film ‘The Virgin Tree’ along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari.

