Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar celebrate first wedding anniversary; Share PICS from temple visit

Mouni Roy is one of the most talented actresses in the industry owing to her good looks and exceptional acting skills. The actress always amazes her fans with her stunning sartorial picks. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and they leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon her. Recently, the actress shared beautiful pictures with her hubby, businessman Suraj Nambiar as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar celebrate one year of togetherness

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared a series of pictures of her and Suraj as they visited a temple to seek blessings of the almighty on their first wedding anniversary. In the pictures, the couple looked stunning in traditional white coordinated outfits. Mouni was seen donning a beautiful white saree, whereas Suraj on the other hand was spotted in a white kurta. Along with the pictures, she also penned the seven vows of marriage and continued ‘I’ll always carry on these seven pledges through this beautiful journey of life with you.. happy 1st.’ Check out the post here:

As soon as she shared the pictures, Shraddha Arya, Maniesh Paul, Shamita Shetty, Abhishek Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, and several other celebrities filled the comment section with best wishes and blessings on the couple. Mouni-Suraj wedding For the uninitiated, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on January 27, 2022, in Goa. In the presence of their close friends and family members, the couple got married in Bengali and Malayali traditions. Since then, the couple shares photos with each other and are often seen vacationing at exotic locations. Check out the wedding pictures here:

Mouni’s work life On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in the blockbuster film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, where she played the role of Junoon. On television, Mouni was seen judging the popular dance reality show 'DID Li'l Masters season 5.' Moreover, the actress has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha.

