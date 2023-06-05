Mouni Roy can’t wait for Aashka Goradia’s baby to be born; Read their chat

Aashka Goradia is a popular face in the entertainment industry. She gained immense popularity for portraying some iconic roles on the television screen. A few years back she quit the showbiz world to embark on the entrepreneurial journey. On the personal front, the popular telly actress is married to Brent Goble. After spending a few years of long distance, the couple now live happily in Goa. On Mother's Day this year, Aashka took to social media to announce her pregnancy with her husband.

Aashka Goradia's recent social media post

The Naagin fame actress took to social media today and uploaded a post where she penned down all that she is going through for her soon-to-arrive little one. Uploading a video which is a collage of several clips and photos of the actress flaunting her bump, she wrote, "Can’t help falling in love - with you. While I push through the times I am not feeling my best - can’t help falling in love with you. While I am bursting of joy for nothing - can’t help falling in love with you. While I clock 10 hours a day at work - can’t help falling in love with you. While I stay away from your dad to be - to build a future - can’t help falling in love with you. Sweet baby - while I wait to meet you - each day - I can’t help falling in love with you! @ibrentgoble the best DAD to be. We Love You!" In the video, she is seen flaunting her new look. The former actress recently dyed her hair red.

Take a look at Aashka Goradia's post here:

Mouni Roy's comment on Aashka's post

Reacting to the post, Aashka's good friend Naagin actress Mouni Roy commented, 'Can’t wait!!!!! Cannot wait' and dropped a red heart emoji. Aashka also replied, 'can’t wait' and dropped a few red heart and kisses emoji. The two actresses share a great bond and they were seen having a gala at Mouni's wedding. They also shared photos from Mouni's bachelorette at Goa. They try to catch up whenever they are in the same city.

