Mouni Roy captivates her fans on Instagram as she radiates elegance in saree; see PIC

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram on the day of Maha Ashtami to wish her fans. The actor wore a dazzling golden Banarasi silk saree and magnified the look by pairing it with a beautiful golden choker necklace and a pair of earrings. Mouni Roy also shared a string of pictures on her Instagram story wherein she was found hopping different puja pandals in Mumbai. The actor also posted pictures of various idols of Maa Durga and expressed how much she is missing her home.

Mouni Roy never fails to awestruck fans with her spiritual side

Mouni Roy is one of the leading actresses in the Indian television industry, and with her 2022 Bollywood film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, where she played the role of an antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachan, she has made herself irreplaceable.

Mouni Roy has always impressed her fans with her acting and dancing skills; however, fans also admire her for her spirituality and devotion to God. She is often seen offering prayers to Lord Shiva and reciting slokas from the Bhagavad Gita. In her recent stories, she has posted photos of Maa Durga with a caption that says “Miss being home”.

About Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy made her acting debut with the superhit daily soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which aired on Star Plus. She achieved massive success after playing the roles of Shivanya and Shivangi in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural natural thriller show Naagin in seasons 1 and 2 and in the mythological show Devon Ke Dev-Mahadev. Roy made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Gold, opposite Akshay Kumar; however, she received enormous accolades for her terrific performance in the 2023 film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukherjee. The actor won an IIFA for Best Supporting Actress and received a nomination for the Filmfare Award in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in 2022. Currently, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian television industry. Apart from her acting career, Roy also started her own restaurant last year, Badmaash, in Mumbai.

