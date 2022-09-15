Mouni Roy celebrates Brahmastra's success in Maldives, poses by the beach in pretty pink dress; PICS
Mouni Roy essays the antagonist in Brahmastra and the name of her character is Junoon.
Mouni Roy is a popular name in the industry and now has gained immense praise after her spectacular performance in the blockbuster film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. The actress played an antagonist in the film, and the name of her character is Junoon. Her friends from the television industry and fans are praising her performance and are proud of her for bagging this huge opportunity. To celebrate the success of the film and her achievement, Mouni has jetted off to her favorite destination Maldives.
Today, the Brahmastra actress dropped several stunning pictures n her Instagram handle as she poses by the beach. In these photos, Mouni is dressed in a pretty pink mini cutout dress and smiles ear to ear as she enjoys the waves and beauty of nature. Sharing these snaps, Mouni captioned, "Dance with the waves Move with the sea Let the rhythm of water Set your soul free." Fans have hailed her beauty and have dropped amazing comments on her picture. Shamita Shetty also commented, "So beautiful" on Mouni's photos.
On the personal front, Mouni and Suraj were dating since 2019 and tied the knot on January 27 this year in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals.
Mouni Roy gained a lot of recognition and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. Now, she is spreading her magic on the big screens by starring in Brahmastra.
About Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva :
Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva was released theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie shattered records on its opening day as it became the highest non-holiday day 1 grosser for a Bollywood film in nett terms.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy has THIS to say about latest season of Naagin starring Tejasswi Prakash