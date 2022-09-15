Mouni Roy celebrates Brahmastra's success in Maldives, poses by the beach in pretty pink dress; PICS

Mouni Roy is a popular name in the industry and now has gained immense praise after her spectacular performance in the blockbuster film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. The actress played an antagonist in the film, and the name of her character is Junoon. Her friends from the television industry and fans are praising her performance and are proud of her for bagging this huge opportunity. To celebrate the success of the film and her achievement, Mouni has jetted off to her favorite destination Maldives.

Today, the Brahmastra actress dropped several stunning pictures n her Instagram handle as she poses by the beach. In these photos, Mouni is dressed in a pretty pink mini cutout dress and smiles ear to ear as she enjoys the waves and beauty of nature. Sharing these snaps, Mouni captioned, "Dance with the waves Move with the sea Let the rhythm of water Set your soul free." Fans have hailed her beauty and have dropped amazing comments on her picture. Shamita Shetty also commented, "So beautiful" on Mouni's photos.