Mouni Roy extends Christmas and New Year's wishes; shares PICS with BFF Disha Patani from their vacation

Popular divas Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are living their best lives as the best friends have jetted off for an exotic vacation. From enjoying fancy dinners to flaunting their curves in stylish beachwear, the two have been doing it all and dishing out major BFF goals. Again, Mouni treated fans with more glimpses of their beautiful getaway.

Mouni Roy shares PICS with best friend:

Just a few minutes back, Mouni Roy took to her social media handle and dropped more snaps with Disha Patani from their holiday. In this post, we see the actresses dancing, enjoying good food, and capturing each other candidly. Sharing this post, the Brahmastra actress also extended Christmas and New Year's wishes to her fans and followers. In the caption section of this post, Mouni wrote, "We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year #girlfriendsarethebest #besties."

Take a look at Mouni Roy's post here-

As soon as this post was uploaded by Mouni, Disha Patani was quick enough to drop a comment on this post. She wrote, "I love you so much (heart emoticons) you’re so precious and beautiful."

Take a look at Disha Patani's comment:

For the uninformed, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy became close friends during their US tour for Akshay Kumar's The Entertainer show. While working on this project, the two actresses spent a lot of time together and formed a close bond. Since then, they have been spotted together on several occasions and events. They are often seen showering love on each other's social media posts.

About Mouni Roy's professional achievements:

Mouni Roy rose to fame after essaying the role of Sati in the hit mythological show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. Success kissed her feet and she went on to do many other shows like Naagin, Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Zara Nachke Dikha among many others.

Speaking about her last project, the talented star gained applause for her exceptional performance in Ayan Mukerji's directional Brahmastra. Mouni essayed the role of an antagonist who was known as Junoon in the blockbuster film and her acting chops were praised by the audience as well as critics.

