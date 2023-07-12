Mouni Roy gets stopped by security staff at Mumbai airport; WATCH to know why

Mouni Roy, known for her roles in television shows and Bollywood films, was spotted at a Mumbai airport today, all set to embark on her journey. However, she found herself in an embarrassing situation when she realized that she had forgotten to bring her passport. The incident unfolded at the security checkpoint, where Mouni was unable to provide the necessary identification required for air travel. The incident caught the attention of netizens, who wasted no time in trolling the Naagin actress on social media.

Mouni Roy forgets to carry her passport

A video was uploaded on social media which shows Mouni rummaging through her handbag at the security checkpoint. The Saas Khi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress turns back at the cameras and shares, "Passport bhul gayi." The actress was able to resolve the situation by arranging for her passport to be delivered to the airport, allowing her to continue with her travel plans. Later she took to her social media account and uploaded a video and said, "After some drama, seems like we made it." The video shows her inside the airport. For her airport look, Mouni chose a blue and white co-ord set which she paired with a white sneaker.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's video here:

Netizens troll Mouni Roy

As news of the incident spread, social media platforms were flooded with comments from netizens, who seized the opportunity to mock the actress. Some took a sarcastic tone, pointing out that Mouni Roy seemed to have remembered her makeup but had forgotten the most important travel document. Others made jokes about her being in Naagin mode and shedding her identity like a snake. One comment reads, "Bhul gaye toh kya? Naagin banke ghus jao." Another user commented, "Paparazzi ko phone krne ke chakkar me PASSPORT BHOOL GYI."

ALSO READ: Why was Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naazz's sister Shafaq's wedding called off?