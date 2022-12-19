Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan, Raqesh Bapat and others rejoice as Argentina wins the FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 fever had engulfed the whole world in the past few weeks. With the nail-biting matches and legends playing in the field, all eyes were glued to their TV screens. Football has a massive craze all over the country and when its FIFA World Cup finale in Qatar, the excitement of the fans was at a whole new level. As Argentina won its 3rd world cup title, every soccer fan celebrated. The telly stars are also fans of FIFA and were watching the finals closely. Post the historical win of Argentina, numerous celebs shared posts on social media. Mouni Roy and her husband were watching the match at a café and post the finals, she shared pictures of the celebrations as she hugged her husband Suraj Nambiar. She shared an adorable picture with the captions, “Messssssiiiiiiiiiiiii VAMOSSSSSSSSS! ~ dancing on the tree tops happy!”

See post here-

Rahul Vaidya tweeted, “What a game !!! Congratulations Messi Congratulations Argentina .. Well played France” Nakuul Mehta also tweeted, “Greatest of Greatest #Messi”



The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti shared an Instagram story after the huge win and a thrilling match. Krystle D'Souza shared a picture with the caption, "WHAT A MATCH ! And what a winnnnn !!! #fifaworldcup2022 🏆 #messi #argentina."

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna shared set stories as he watched the match and wrote, “What a match”. Gauahar Khan posted an Insta story and shared that she loved watching the match. She said, "So the World Cup has come to an end. What a match! What a final. Couldn't have expected such a mind blasting finals that we just witnessed. Great job Argentina! My heart is with Mbappe. What a fabulous player but I don't think Argentina had a match today. They were just brilliant. And loved watching the finals." She added, "Congratulations Qatar on having one of the most successful FIFA World Cup events ever, creating a safe cultural and loving environment for everyone who went there, for the hospitality which has never been seen before." Raqesh Bapat also posted, "18 years in the game, last game wins the world cup!! @leomessi #respect #fifaworldcup2022 #argentina." Check out posts here-

