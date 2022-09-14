Mouni Roy, in Junoon getup, shares serene BTS pics from Brahmastra Manali shoot with Ayan Mukerji
Mouni Roy essays the antagonist in Brahmastra and the name of her character is Junoon.
Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement and acting chops. The actress recently featured in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. Mouni essays the antagonist in this mythological drama and the name of her character is Junoon. The actress's powerful character and excellent acting chops in this film are hailed by her fans and friends.
Today, Mouni dropped some unseen throwback pictures from Brahmastra's shoot. These pictures are from 2019 and were shot in Manali. In these photos, Mouni is seen in Junoon's getup and posing amidst the serene beauty of Manali. In the last picture, we also see Ayan Mukerji and Mouni being candidly captured as they are involved in a deep conversation. Sharing these photos, Mouni wrote, "Manali Circa’ Dec 19."
Mouni's husband Suraj Nambiar and many of her friends including Arjun Bijlani, Remo Dsouza, and others met and watched Brahmastra together and even sported customized T-shirts with her character Junoon's print on them to hype her up.
On the personal front, Mouni and Suraj were dating since 2019 and tied the knot on January 27 this year in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals.
Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva was released theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie shattered records on its opening day as it became the highest non-holiday day 1 grosser for a Bollywood film in nett terms.
