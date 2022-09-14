Mouni Roy, in Junoon getup, shares serene BTS pics from Brahmastra Manali shoot with Ayan Mukerji

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement and acting chops. The actress recently featured in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. Mouni essays the antagonist in this mythological drama and the name of her character is Junoon. The actress's powerful character and excellent acting chops in this film are hailed by her fans and friends.

Today, Mouni dropped some unseen throwback pictures from Brahmastra's shoot. These pictures are from 2019 and were shot in Manali. In these photos, Mouni is seen in Junoon's getup and posing amidst the serene beauty of Manali. In the last picture, we also see Ayan Mukerji and Mouni being candidly captured as they are involved in a deep conversation. Sharing these photos, Mouni wrote, "Manali Circa’ Dec 19."