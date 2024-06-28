Mouni Roy is all praise for her sweet tooth Disha Patani after watching Kalki 2898 AD; Read her note

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are pure BFF goals. From going on fun vacations and having a gala time together to always cheering for each other the loudest, fans of the two leading ladies of Bollywood love the bond they share. Now, in her latest post on social media, Mouni Roy expressed how proud she is of her best friend Disha’s work in the latest release, Kalki 2898 AD.

Mouni Roy is proud of Disha Patani

Taking to the story of her official Instagram handle, Mouni Roy posted a mirror selfie of her with Disha Patani. Alon with the picture, she wrote, "Hey sweettooth @dishapatani proud of you!! Spot the cute photobomber lurking in the bg."

Check out Mouni Roy's post here:

Further, the Brahmastra actress went on to express how impressed she was after watching the movie Kalki 2898 AD. She loved how the director blended science with mythology.

To quote Mouni Roy, "Watched Kalki last night and was mindblown. Top notch VFX and even better performances. Was completely taken into the world Nag Ashwin sir created. What was most fascinating to me was the blend of science and mythology. Absolutely loved the film. Go watch it."

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani became close during The Entertainers Tour in 2023. Along with other celebrities like Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Stebin Ben, and others, they accompanied Akshay Kumar on a tour across the United States.

There has been no looking back for the two since then. Besides traveling together, they always make sure to catch up with each other whenever they are in the same city. Last year, in December, the two traveled to Phuket to usher in the new year.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mouni Roy last appeared in Blackout, a comedy thriller that also stars Sunil Grover and Vikrant Massey. Before this, she was seen in Emraan Hashmi’s web series Showtime.

On the other hand, Disha was seen in Kalki 2898 AD. She shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

