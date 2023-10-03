Mouni Roy looks all things chic as she explores streets of Paris in black LBD; don't miss her mini sling bag

Mouni Roy is a popular name in the showbiz industry. Her stint in television, followed by Bollywood earned her a place among the top actresses in the industry. More than her acting stint, it was her fashion choices that made the actress popular among the fans. The actress' name is synonymous with grace and elegance. Be it trying risky fashion trends, turning up in a gown on the red carpet, or donning traditional attire, Mouni Roy never fails to turn heads. Now, her latest appearance on the streets of Paris has left everyone enchanted. In fact, her fashion escapade in the City of Love has set the bar even higher.

Mouni Roy's recent look from Paris

Today, Mouni Roy took to social media to drop another one of her stunning looks from Paris. She uploaded the photo with the caption, "reminiscing x (Presently back on set)." The first photo shows how the Naagin actress graced the Parisian streets. She chose a stunning creation from the Italian luxury fashion house, Valentino. This Valentino masterpiece combines chic minimalism with bold sophistication, creating a look that is nothing short of iconic. The dress features a striking contrast of black and white, a timeless combination that never fails to make a statement. The monochrome dress has a pristine white collar adorning the neckline and a daring black halterneck style. This outfit is the epitome of boldness and charm and is the ideal choice for a night out in Paris. The white collar, undoubtedly the highlight of the ensemble, adds a touch of classic elegance to the otherwise contemporary silhouette. Mouni's figure-hugging mini-dress features an open back and shows off her flawless curves. This Valentino creation is available online on the website of 'Tessabit' for approximately USD 3,605, or around INR 2,99,945.

Check out Mouni Roy's outfit here:

To complete this Parisian chic look, Mouni paired the dress with a Chanel black bag, and an accessory that exudes luxury and sophistication. Her choice of long black boots added a touch of edge to the ensemble, perfectly balancing elegance with a hint of boldness. As any fashion enthusiast is well aware, the right accessories can make or break a look, and Mouni Roy's choice is nothing short of impeccable. Her hair left open and her smoky eyes added an air of mystery and allure, turning the streets of Paris into her own runway.

