Mouni Roy looks Parisian chic in white lace halterneck mini dress worth Rs 1.5 Lakh in City of Love

Mouni Roy, the beautiful actress has given us many popular television shows and acting stints in films to remember. But more than her acting mettle, it's her fashion sense that makes us admire her. Whether it's the grace of her sarees or the charm of her chic dresses, Mouni knows how to make a statement. If you think you have seen Mouni making all kinds of stunning fashion statements, wait till you see more. We are talking about her most recent look from her Paris trip. She has brought out her Parisian chic style to her outfits and we are closely following Mouni in Paris sartorial adventure.

Mouni Roy's recent look in Paris

Mouni Roy has dropped quite a few of her stunning Parisian looks on social media, but the recent one stole the spotlight. She looked absolutely Parisian chic in a white lace mini-dress. She dressed up to attend a soirée hosted by a renowned designer brand. The dress featuring a lace bodice and gathered skirt is a true masterpiece. The

pièce de résistance is definitely the high-stand lace collar and the deep neckline. We love how it changed the look. Its full gathered skirt, lined with silk linen organza and complemented by a removable belt, gave her the appearance of a real-life doll. Do not miss the pearl detailing in the trims.

Checkout Mouni Roy's outfit here:

Want Mouni Roy's outfit in your wardrobe?

Mouni paired this enchanting dress with an ivory Christian Dior purse, adding a touch of timeless sophistication to her ensemble. Her choice of white high-ankle boots brought the entire look together, elevating her style game to new heights. This exquisite ivory dress is the creation of the luxury fashion brand Zimmermann. It is available only and goes by the name High Tide Tuxedo Mini Dress. While its original price tag is USD 1,850.00, fashion enthusiasts can rejoice as it's available both for rent and purchase online, often at discounted rates. In Indian Rupees, it translates to approximately Rs. 1.5 lakh. If you want to merge classic and contemporary elements in your outfit and capture the essence of Parisian elegance, make your fashionable investment. Mark our words, it's worth every penny.

Mouni Roy has once again proved that she is a true fashion icon. For the unversed, the Naagin actress is in the City of Love for her birthday trip. She celebrated her birthday there on September 28th in the company of her husband, Suraj Nambiar, and a close-knit group of friends.

