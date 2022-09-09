Mouni Roy looks stunning in a floral saree as she poses with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji; PICS
Mouni Roy shares pictures with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.
Mouni Roy has always been one step ahead when it comes to fashion. She is one of those actresses who knows how to manage her talent and shine bright. She can even make heads turn in simple athleisure. Speaking about her social interaction, Mouni regularly posts pictures and videos on her social media handles and keeps her fans updated about everything. Mouni’s much-awaited movie, Brahmastra has finally been released today and expressing her gratitude she shared pictures on social media.
Mouni Roy took to her social media handle as she announced the release of the movie Bhahmastra. She shared pictures with its director Ayan Mukerji. Naagin actress looks marvellous in a blush pink saree with white roses printed on it. She paired it with a traditional choker-style necklace with green beads. She shared in the captions, “The genius of this man created this Astraverse Our labour of love is yours now. Please give us all your love & blessings.Hari Om ॐ नमः शिवाय #BRAHAMASTRA.”
Mouni Roy has had a flourishing career in the Television sector. She gained a lot of recognition and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. Also, she has achieved another milestone in her professional life as she is all set to spread her magic on the big screens.
Mouni is seen in a negative role in the most awaited film of the year 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the important roles.
