Mouni Roy looks stunning in a floral saree as she poses with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji; PICS

Mouni Roy has always been one step ahead when it comes to fashion. She is one of those actresses who knows how to manage her talent and shine bright. She can even make heads turn in simple athleisure. Speaking about her social interaction, Mouni regularly posts pictures and videos on her social media handles and keeps her fans updated about everything. Mouni’s much-awaited movie, Brahmastra has finally been released today and expressing her gratitude she shared pictures on social media.

Mouni Roy took to her social media handle as she announced the release of the movie Bhahmastra. She shared pictures with its director Ayan Mukerji. Naagin actress looks marvellous in a blush pink saree with white roses printed on it. She paired it with a traditional choker-style necklace with green beads. She shared in the captions, “The genius of this man created this Astraverse Our labour of love is yours now. Please give us all your love & blessings.Hari Om ॐ नमः शिवाय #BRAHAMASTRA.”