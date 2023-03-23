Mouni Roy pens a heartfelt birthday wish for Smriti Irani, says 'You're an inspiration to us all'; PIC

Popular actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani celebrates her 47th birthday today, March 23. The actress was born on 23 March 1976 and is the oldest among three sisters. Smriti rose to stardom after starring in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, wherein she essayed the lead role of Tulsi Virani. Her performance brought her overnight fame and she soon became a household name. Smriti then developed an interest in Politics and she is now the Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs. On her birthday, Smriti is receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from all her fans, friends, colleagues, and followers.

Mouni Roy wishes Smriti Irani:

Popular actress Mouni Roy also took to her social media handle and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani. Sharing a picture with her, Mouni wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest Smriti di. Wishing you a year filled with blessings, laughter & fabulousness! You're an inspiration to us all; dependable, strong, and always standing up for what you believe in. Your accomplishments and intelligence are unmatched. Keep shinning bright and inspiring us all with your incredible aura. Here's to another year of being fabulous and taking the world by storm. I love you (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at their PIC here-

Speaking about Smriti Irani, along with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the actress has proved her acting prowess in popular Television shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayana, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Maniben.com, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan.

About Mouni Roy:

Mouni Roy had a flourishing career in the Television sector. She gained a lot of recognition and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. Mouni Roy was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's starrer blockbuster 'Brahmastra' and essayed the role of Junoon in the film. Speaking about her personal life, Mouni tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals.

