Mouni Roy pens a long note after Brahmastra's success: 'Whatever you hold back will become your prison'

Mouni Roy is among the reigning stars in the showbiz world and needs no introduction! The actress has gained immense praise after her spectacular performance in the blockbuster film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. Mouni played an antagonist in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer, and the name of her character is Junoon. Mouni recently jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate the success of her film Brahmastra.

Today, Mouni shared several serene pictures as she enjoys herself in the Maldives. Here, the Brahmastra actress is dressed in a brown outfit and is relaxing amidst the clear ocean water. Sharing these breathtaking pictures, Mouni wrote, "Everything depends upon your readiness and willingness to let go into the Unknown and live from that mysterious and precious condition. The question is, are you ready to give up everything when God comes knocking at your door? This willingness to completely let go and surrender to the divine determines how free you will ultimately become. Whatever you hold back for yourself will become your prison. Give your whole heart, mind, body, and soul to Grace when it comes. Ask yourself now: Am I ready?"